Zimmer’s 465-foot HR, big innings lead Indians past Rangers

ap-national-sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley Zimmer crushed a long two-run homer in the first inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 10-6. Zimmer’s 465-foot homer keyed a four-run first. Texas tied the game in the third, but Cleveland scored four times in the fourth with Andrés Giménez’s RBI double giving the Indians the lead for good. Trevor Stephan (3-0) allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings. Nick Solak and DJ Peters homered for Texas, which is 9-28 since the All-Star break.