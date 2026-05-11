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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slightly cooler, warmer temps return soon

KVIA
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Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday we will encounter a brief cool down before temperatures return to the 90s for this forecast period.

We start off Monday morning a little breezy and slightly cooler. This is after a backdoor cold front pushed through, picking up winds and causing a temperature dip.

Despite a dip in temps we are still expected to reach above average highs. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 88, Las Cruces a high of 86.

Breezy conditions will settle through the afternoon.

Tempertures will return to the 90s amid dry conditions by Tuesday.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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