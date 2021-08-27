Browns’ Mayfield playing in preseason finale against Falcons

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield will get a summer tune-up after all. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski surprisingly said Mayfield and some of Cleveland’s other starters will play in Sunday night’s nationally televised exhibition finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Stefanski had kept his starting quarterback and most of his starters on the sideline for the team’s first two preseason games. Stefanski did not say how long his starting quarterback will be on the field or who will be out there with him.