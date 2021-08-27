DeChambeau overpowers Caves Valley and narrowly misses a 59

ap-national-sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — There was no stopping Bryson DeChambeau at Caves Valley. He overpowered the vulnerable course and was on the cusp of a 58 or even a 59 until missing birdie chances on the last two holes. He still shot a 60 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay. He shot 63 in the more conventional manner and hardly anyone noticed. The second round still isn’t complete. Thunderstorms led to a temporary delay. DeChambeau says he loved having a chance to break 60. He says he just didn’t deliver the clutch putts at the end.