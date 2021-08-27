Guardiola says he could stay at Man City beyond 2023

ap-national-sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he could stay at the club for another “five years” as he backtracked on comments he made this week at a Brazilian business forum. The 50-year-old Spaniard had told Brazilian investors he would need a break when his contract ends in 2023 saying his next step would be leading a national team. He joined City in 2016. Guardiola moved to clarify those remarks, pointing out he merely said he will take a break when he eventually does leave the Premier League champions. He says, “I am not thinking to leave after two years” and adds “It can be in one month, two years, five years.”