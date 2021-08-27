Haaland scores, Dortmund beats Hoffenheim 3-2 in thriller

ap-national-sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored in injury time to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim substitute Munas Dabbur equalized in the final minute for the visitors but Haaland scored when it mattered most a minute later. The Norwegian rifled the ball in under the bar at the third attempt after Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had saved from substitutes Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko. American international Gio Reyna and England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the other goals for Dortmund.