Paralympic Classes: A confusing maze in search of fairness

TOKYO (AP) — There are 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo and each one has unique differences that have to be classified. Lines have to be drawn to group similar impairments or impairments that yield similar results in the quest for fairness. It’s a confusing maze. The Paralympics are competitive and athletes are aware that some benefit more than others when classification lines are drawn. Winning leads to gold medals, sponsorship deals and other outside funding. And some teams are even known to recruit athletes in that top range. The Paralympics opened this week in Tokyo and close on Sept. 5.