CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day injured list. The 32-year-old Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. The switch-hitter batted .303 (10 for 33) with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment. Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.