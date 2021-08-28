Juventus loses at home to Empoli in 1st game after Ronaldo

ap-national-sports

ROME (AP) — Juventus has slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to promoted Empoli in its first match without Cristiano Ronaldo. Leonardo Mancuso’s first-half strike was enough for the visitors to claim a shock victory in the Italian league. Ronaldo secured his return to Manchester United on Friday. He was top scorer in Serie A for the last two seasons. Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a first-half hat trick and also saw his penalty saved as Lazio routed Spezia 6-1 to build on its opening victory. Fiorentina beat Torino 2-1 at home. Atalanta missed a host of chances as it drew with Bologna 0-0.