Hat trick, another record for Lewandowski as Bayern wins 5-0

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored a hat trick and set a new Bayern Munich record for scoring in consecutive games after leading the team to a 5-0 rout of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. The 33-year-old Lewandowski’s latest goals ensure he has scored in every game for the last 16 matches across all competitions for Bayern. Former West Germany great Gerd Müller had a 15-game scoring run for Bayern in 1969-70. Florian Wirtz celebrated his Germany recall by leading Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-1 win at Augsburg. That kept the visitors’ good form under new coach Gerardo Seoane.