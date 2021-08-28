Madrid wins 1-0 at Betis amid Mbappé transfer speculation

ap-national-sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has won 1-0 at Real Betis in the Spanish league amid rising speculation in Spain that Kylian Mbappé could soon be on his way to the club. Right back Dani Carvajal volleyed in a pass from Karim Benzema in the 61st minute on a counterattack led by Vinícius Júnior. The match was Madrid’s last before the summer transfer window closes Tuesday night. Paris Saint-Germain acknowledged this week that it had rejected an offer by Madrid to sign Mbappé. But the French club added that it was still open to negotiations over a move for its star forward.