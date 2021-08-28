Verstappen takes pole position for Belgian GP, Russell 2nd

ap-national-sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a stunning first career pole in Formula One. World champion Lewis Hamilton placed third for Mercedes. He had the leading time with drivers on their final runs. But Russell beat Hamilton’s leading mark despite driving a slower Williams car. Hamilton could not match it. Verstappen found extra pace to cross the line .321 ahead of Russell and .334 clear of Hamilton as pouring rain drenched the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Qualifying was interrupted after Lando Norris crashed his McLaren while in the lead.