49ers use QB platoon to beat Raiders 34-10

ap-national-sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Kyle Shanahan rotated his two quarterbacks on the opening two drives against the Raiders backups as a tune-up for the regular season when he plans to use both Garoppolo and the rookie Lance. Both ended with TD runs with Garoppolo getting the first and Lance the second. The Raiders took a different approach, keeping most of their starters back home in Las Vegas.