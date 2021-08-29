AP source: Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Texans

ap-national-sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have acquired edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Shaq Lawson had 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami. He was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Dolphins in March. NFL Network first reported the Jets’ trade for Lawson. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.