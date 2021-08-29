Bamford rescues draw for Leeds at Burnley with landmark goal

ap-national-sports

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Patrick Bamford’s late equalizer rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season. The opener from Chris Wood was the 30,000th goal scored since the start of the Premier League in 1992. But one moment of magic from Raphinha set up the equalizer. The Brazilian evaded two markers on the right edge of the area and when the ball broke to Jamie Shackleton his shot was turned home by Bamford in the 86th minute.