Britain defeats US 54-49 for gold in wheelchair rugby

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Britain defeated the United States 54-49 in the gold-medal game of Paralympic wheelchair rugby, the first medal of any kind for Britain in the sport. Wheelchair rugby has been an official Paralympic sport since 2000, and Britain’s best finish was fourth place in 2004 and 2008. Jim Roberts led Britain with 24 tries — tries are worth one point each — and Stuart Robinson added 14. Joshua Wheeler had 21 for the United States and Chuck Aoki scored 18. Japan was among the pre-tournament favorites along with with Australia. Japan defeated Australia in the bronze medal game 60-52.