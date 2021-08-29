Jets’ Saleh staying connected to oversee all aspects of team

ap-national-sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh is sitting in on the New York Jets’ defense, offense and special teams meetings one screen at a time. The first-year head coach has made a point of overseeing all aspects of his squad, not just his specialty the defense. Saleh is keeping tabs on the meeting rooms through the computer in his office, a hands-on from afar approach he’s borrowing from Mike and Kyle Shanahan. The Jets’ meeting rooms have cameras installed and Saleh can pop in and out of each to get a feel for the game plans, teachings and film reviews being discussed and offer his input.