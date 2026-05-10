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ABC-7 STORMTRACK WEATHER: Breezy Sunday ahead with isolated mountain storms possible

KVIA
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Published 5:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The Borderland will stay warm Sunday as breezy to windy conditions move into the region with a backdoor cold front.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated thunderstorms may develop over the Sacramento Mountains Sunday afternoon as moisture increases across southern New Mexico.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, especially near the east slopes of the mountains.

A backdoor cold front will push through the area Sunday night, increasing northeast winds and bringing slightly cooler temperatures into Monday. Despite the cool down, temperatures will still remain above normal.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s across the lowlands Sunday, before dropping into the upper 80s Monday.

Temperatures quickly warm back up through the middle of next week, with mid to upper 90s expected by Wednesday.

Forecasters say no major rain chances or strong wind events are expected after Sunday night.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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