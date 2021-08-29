Russia beats Germany 3-2 to advance to 5th-place game

ap-national-sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veronika Korzhakova and Oxana Bratisheva scored in a 3:08 span early in the third period and Russia beat short-handed Germany 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women’s world hockey championship. Russia will face Japan on Tuesday, with the winner getting a spot in Group A next year. Japan beat the Czech Republic 3-2. In the semifinals Monday, the five-time defending champion United States will face Finland, and Canada will play Switzerland. In the quarterfinals Saturday, the United States beat Japan 10-2, Canada topped Germany 7-0, Finland edged the Czech Republic 3-0 and Switzerland beat Russia 3-2 in overtime.