Belgian GP suspended 10 minutes after safety car restart

ap-national-sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — The rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix has been suspended for a second time barely 10 minutes after restarting under a safety car about three hours after its scheduled start time. Fans had cheered loudly from the stands and the hills around the track when it was announced the race would start again at 6:17 p.m. local time (1617 GMT). Earlier, a red flag came out shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time following a formation lap and no new start time was immediately given. The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit was totally drenched for the scheduled 3 p.m. start, which was twice pushed back.