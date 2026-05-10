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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening across the Borderland, slightly cooler tomorrow; hot midweek

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Published 5:36 PM

We issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening in the Borderland. We saw severe thunderstorms over Eastern El Paso County and that same storm spewed an outflow boundary which caused a dust storm that blanketed El Paso. This same outflow boundary sparked off new showers in and around El Paso and Las Cruces.

All of this action is connected to a backdoor cool front that has swept through the Borderland this morning.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 90s, but this will be short-lived. Tuesday-Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 90s!

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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