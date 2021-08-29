Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

ap-national-sports

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right. Five of Tsutsugo’s nine hits with the Pirates have been home runs. Reyes has allowed at least one run in four of his last six appearances.