Jets rookie QB Wilson driven to succeed by his ‘process’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson became a college star and top NFL prospect for all the things everyone saw each week on the field at BYU. It was a lengthy list that seemed to grow with each performance. But the New York Jets rookie quarterback’s process has been all the buzz this summer. Coach Robert Saleh has raved about how Wilson prepares for all aspects of the game by studying film and soaking up information. Wilson says he has been focused on his process since college when he wanted a better understanding of what can make him better on and off the field.