Titans’ virus outbreak grows with RG Nate Davis now on list

ap-national-sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ virus outbreak has grown again with starting right guard Nate Davis added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Davis joined the list a day after starting center Ben Jones went on the list. Currently, nine Titans’ players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with five of those starters including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Geoff Swaim. Tennessee opens the season Sept. 12 hosting Arizona. Coach Mike Vrabel remains in quarantine after saying he tested positive Aug. 22. He told reporters Monday morning he was “not aware” of any coaches or players returning from NFL protocols.