By
Published 10:57 AM

AP Exclusive: Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium by 2027

KVIA

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press the the Buffalo Bills’ proposed new stadium would include about 60,000 seats and be built by 2027.  The $1.4 billion venue would not include a roof but a majority of the seats would be protected from the elements. The Bills are in discusions with county and state officials about the new stadium. At issue is how quickly a deal can be approved, and how the construction costs would be split between the team and taxpayers. The team’s current stadium was built in 1973.

Associated Press

