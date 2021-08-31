Cam Newton headlines list of NFL players released

ap-national-sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Cam Newton followed Mac Jones along the sideline, holding his right hand up, waiting for the rookie quarterback to slap it after the No. 15 overall pick threw a touchdown in a preseason game Sunday night. Newton may as well have been congratulating Jones for taking his job. The New England Patriots released Newton on Tuesday hours before NFL teams reduced rosters to 53 players. Jones, the first QB selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 22 seasons in New England, takes over after Newton was a one-year stopgap following Tom Brady’s departure. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, headlines the list of players now seeking a new team. He was 7-8 as a starter last season.