Juventus announces Ronaldo exit, signs Kean as a replacement

ROME (AP) — Juventus has announced the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and secured his replacement. The Italian club says Moise Kean is returning on a two-year loan deal from Everton with an obligation to buy him subject to meeting certain targets. The Italy forward will cost 7 million euros ($8.3 million) over two seasons and cost 28 million euros ($33 million) for a permanent transfer. Kean started his professional career at Juventus in 2016. He moved to Everton in 2019 but never held down a regular starting spot and went out on loan to Paris Saint-Germain last season. Kean will replace Ronaldo. The Portugal star is joining Manchester United.