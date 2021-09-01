Brady, talented Buccaneers poised to defend Super Bowl title

ap-national-sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two days after listening to a stirring speech from Tom Brady and receiving glitzy Super Bowl rings during a private ceremony, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reported to training camp and turned their attention to the challenge ahead. No team has repeated as NFL champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after the 2003 and 2004 seasons. A compelling argument can be made that no reigning champ since has been more equipped to break the trend than this year’s Bucs. Despite turning 44 early in training camp, Brady is showing no signs of growing old. And with all 22 starters returning, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has a plethora of offensive playmakers.