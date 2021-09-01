Chargers enter Brandon Staley Era with high expectations

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

New Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley has injected confidence into a team that has had losing seasons the last two years after making the playoffs in 2018. The Chargers will be led by Justin Herbert, who quickly became the franchise quarterback last season after setting rookie records with 31 touchdown passes and eight 300-yard games. Los Angeles has plenty of talent at the skill positions and has high expectations. But the Chargers will need to stay healthy as well as show that this new coaching staff can adapt to challenges.