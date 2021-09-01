Skip to Content
Published 3:28 PM

Ronaldo breaks men’s scoring record with 2 goals to hit 111

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but still broke the men’s international scoring record before adding a second goal as Portugal beat visiting Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifying. Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei and made it 111 deep into stoppage time. But Ronaldo is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer, Christine Sinclair of Canada with 187. France settled for a 1-1 draw at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Antoine Griezmann’s 39th international goal.

Associated Press

