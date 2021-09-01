Transfer time: New rule brings college football free agency

ap-national-sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

This season will be the first since the NCAA tweaked its rules to give all football players the freedom to transfer once and be immediately eligible to play at a new school. Full-on college football free agency is here. Teams can now revamp their rosters and bolster their depth charts much the way its done in the NFL. No team in college football has more riding on transfers this season than Florida State. The Seminoles have 14 transfers on the roster this season.