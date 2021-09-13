Another coach goes in Africa as Ghana fires Akonnor

ap-national-sports

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The Ghana Football Association has fired coach Charles Akonnor. He is the third coach to lose his job in Africa after a shaky start to World Cup qualifying. Akonnor and assistant coaches David Duncan and Richard Kingson were dismissed a week after Ghana lost in South Africa 1-0 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. That left Ghana second behind South Africa in their group after two games. Only the group winners will progress to the playoffs for a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Ghana plays back-to-back qualifying games next month against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and Egypt also fired their coaches this month.