Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left his start in Texas with an apparent injury in the second inning. The right-hander got hurt after running to cover first base on a grounder. He took first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s toss and tagged the bag on the run to get out Nick Solak. Odorizzi was clearly in some pain after getting back to the mound. He was visited by a trainer, then tried to throw a pitch. He grimaced and left the game.