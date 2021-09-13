BC QB Phil Jurkovec has hand surgery, season in doubt

ap-national-sports

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec underwent surgery for a hand injury that knocked him out of this weekend’s game against UMass. The school said he “could potentially miss the remainder of the year.” BC also said kicker Aaron Boumerhi is out for the season with a hip injury. Jurkovec completed three of four passes for 22 yards against UMass before he headed to the locker room late in the first quarter. Dennis Grosel replaced him and passed for 199 yards and a touchdown to help Boston College beat the Minutemen 45-28.