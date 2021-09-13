Twins’ Gant leaves after 12 pitches vs Yanks with abs strain

ap-national-sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins starter John Gant lasted just 12 pitches against the New York Yankees, leaving after straining his lower abdomen. A 29-year-old right-hander, Gant retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on ground-outs starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches. Manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly and Gant was removed. Gant is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances.