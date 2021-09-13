German soccer player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

ap-national-sports

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer player Dennis Erdmann has been banned for eight weeks after a disciplinary hearing found he racially abused opposing players during a league game. Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken in the third division last month. Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. Those will count against his sanction. Erdmann denies any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict.