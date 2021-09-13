Heat rising after Washington stumbles to 0-2 start

ap-national-sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington football coach Jimmy Lake is already facing the kind of heat his predecessor Chris Petersen never really experienced. Lake’s team is 0-2 just two weeks into his first full season as the Huskies’ coach. Washington lost 31-10 to Michigan in its most recent game, one where its offense again sputtered and its defense was run over. The last time Washington started a season with two losses, the program went 0-12. The Huskies’ next game is against Arkansas State on Saturday.