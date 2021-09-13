Navy keeps Jasper in dramatic reversal, other assistant out

ap-national-sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Longtime assistant Ivin Jasper is staying with the Navy coaching staff after another bad loss left his status in limbo. The Midshipmen did part ways with another member of their staff. Offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann says he’s been dismissed after he was unable to follow the academy’s COVID-19 policy for religious reasons. On a dramatic day for the struggling program, coach Ken Niumatalolo says athletic director Chet Gladchuk decided to fire Jasper — the team’s offensive coordinator for over a decade — after Navy’s listless performance against Air Force on Saturday. But after further discussion, Jasper will remain in his other role as quarterbacks coach. Niumatalolo will call plays.