Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe out indefinitely

ap-national-sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. Flowe’s injury kept him out of the Ducks’ stunning 35-28 victory over Ohio State, which pushed Oregon up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25. Coach Mario Cristobal says Flowe’s injury was “pretty significant.” Flowe had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in Oregon’s season-opening victory over Fresno State. His tackles were the most for an Oregon freshman since Troy Dye had 14 in a game in 2016.