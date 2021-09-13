Orgeron: LSU RB Emery academically ineligible this season

ap-national-sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season for academic reasons. The junior was expected to compete to be the Tigers’ starting running back this season but has been ruled academically ineligible. Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. He and Tyrion Davis-Price were LSU’s top returning rushers heading into this season. Orgeron says he’s eager to see more from freshmen running backs Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin this season. Orgeron says running back Tre Bradford could play Saturday night when LSU hosts Central Michigan.