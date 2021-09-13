Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

ap-national-sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. _ (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility. The Country Music Association awards show is scheduled for Nov. 10. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered. Children 12 and under will have to either mask up or provide a negative test result.