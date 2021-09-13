Wainwright wins 5th straight as Cards deck Mets 7-0

ap-national-sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0. Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two RBIs for the surging Cardinals, who are in a tight race with Cincinnati and San Diego for the second NL wild card. The 40-year-old Wainwright allowed four hits in six innings for his 16th win of the season. He walked three and struck out four as he outdueled 41-year-old New York starter Rich Hill. Wainwright is 9-2 with a 2.02 ERA in his last 12 starts.