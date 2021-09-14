USC Trojans saddened by Helton’s “heart-wrenching” firing

ap-national-sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clay Helton’s players hate the fact their head coach’s firing was a cause for celebration for much of Southern California’s vast football fan base. When those players went back to work at practice, Helton’s sudden departure was a cause for mourning and reflection. They say they’ve also got a renewed determination to make him proud. The vast majority of Helton’s players decidedly did not share the profound dislike of their coach seemingly held by most of the school’s fans. Thousands of people chanted for Helton’s firing last Saturday night at the Coliseum during USC’s embarrassing loss to Stanford.