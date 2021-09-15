ACC looking to improve shaky performance in Power 5 matchups

ap-national-sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference have some work to do to back assertions that they can play with anybody. Through two weeks of the season, they’ve won only two of eight games against teams from other Power Five conferences, or Notre Dame. Three games on Saturday will give the league a chance to start changing the perception that Clemson is the league’s only formidable squad. No. 15 Virginia Tech plays at West Virginia, Northwestern visits Duke and Michigan State is at No. 24 Miami.