Difo scores winning run in ninth, Pirates keep Reds slumping

ap-national-sports

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds a seventh loss in nine games with a 5-4 win. Cincinnati entered half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League. It was a half-game up on St. Louis and the San Diego Padres before losing 6-5 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Chris Stratton pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates, striking out the first two batters before getting Jonathan India to ground out.