Grealish nets on CL debut in City’s wild 6-3 win vs. Leipzig

ap-national-sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jack Grealish marked his Champions League debut with the pick of the goals in Manchester City’s wild 6-3 win over Leipzig as Christopher Nkunku’s hat trick proved to be in vain for the visitors. The England midfielder picked up a loose ball on the left and cut inside into the area before curling a shot high into the corner. That made it 4-2 before Nkunku slotted home from a tight angle to complete his hat trick and give Leipzig hope of a point. But goals by Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus secured victory for City. Nathan Ake and Riyad Mahrez also scored for City while there was an own-goal too.