Phillies win wild one on passed ball in 9th; top Cubs 6-5

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster the Philadelphia Phillies’ tenuous playoff push with a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy in the ninth and tied it at 5. J.T. Realmuto led off the eighth inning with his 15th homer of the season in a topsy-turvy final two innings for a club clinging to playoff aspirations.