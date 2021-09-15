Marsh homers off Kopech in 8th, Angels top White Sox 3-2

ap-national-sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Michael Kopech in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. Marsh drove a 101 mph, full-count fastball from Kopech over the wall in left-center for his second homer. Mike Mayers struck out the side in the seventh for the win. Steve Cishek worked out of a jam in the eighth before Raisel Iglesias finished for his 32nd save. Yoán Moncada homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had won three of four.