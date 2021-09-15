Messi and PSG held by Brugge; City, Liverpool, Madrid win

ap-national-sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar lined up together in the near-perfect attack for Paris Saint-Germain. But they still could not score or deliver a win in the Champions League. It was low-key midfielder Ander Herrera who got PSG’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Belgian champion Club Brugge. Mbappé created the goal but went off because of an injured left ankle. English teams thrived again at home. Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2 and Manchester City won 6-3 against Leipzig. Real Madrid scored late to win 1-0 at Inter Milan. Sébastien Haller scored four in Ajax’s 5-1 rout at Sporting Lisbon.