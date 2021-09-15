Seahawks’ defensive line depth shines in opener

ap-national-sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There might not be any big names on the defensive front for the Seattle Seahawks. But one look at the stat sheet from Seattle’s season-opening win over Indianapolis shows the impact the Seahawks were hoping to see from their assembled rotation of linemen. Seemingly all of them contributed to the victory. Bryan Mone was a menace in the middle with five tackles. Rasheem Green had perhaps his best day as a pro with four tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. Kerry Hyder Jr., Benson Mayowa and Darrell Taylor also had flashy moments.